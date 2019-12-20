The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40, 7,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.