Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,864,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

