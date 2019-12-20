Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,864,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
