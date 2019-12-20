Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TERRF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.