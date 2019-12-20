Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TERRF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

