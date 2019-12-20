Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,222 shares of company stock worth $32,492 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

