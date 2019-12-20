TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s analysis:

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,833. The company has a market cap of $462.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

