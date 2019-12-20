Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 1.4%

Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 18,432 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Telesites SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

