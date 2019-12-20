Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 19,012,142 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

