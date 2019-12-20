Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telaria traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $9.04, 95,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 825,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get Telaria alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $386.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.