Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,977. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.