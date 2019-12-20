Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.54. Teekay Offshore Partners shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 41,229 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,762,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,587,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

