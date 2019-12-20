TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 137,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 108.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

