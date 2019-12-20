TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Trading Down 0.5%

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.08, 52,253 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 832% from the average session volume of 5,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85.

About TDb Split (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

