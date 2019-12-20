TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCF. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

