Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 185.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.22 ($2.44).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Shore Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.46) target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,184 shares of company stock worth $2,639,868.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 192.60 ($2.53). The stock had a trading volume of 15,347,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.60 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.76.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

