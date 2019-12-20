Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $68.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THOR. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann cut Synthorx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of THOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,301. Synthorx has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synthorx by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

