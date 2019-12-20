SwissBorg 24-Hour Volume Tops $73,724.00 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $73,724.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.01224689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025924 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,527,924 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is medium.com/swissborg

SwissBorg can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

