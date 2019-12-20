Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Acquires $326,000.00 in Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein purchased 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $14,542.92.

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,338. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,906,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 162.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 133.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

