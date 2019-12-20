Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,520,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after buying an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

