Stifel Nicolaus Increases WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $23.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.48.

Shares of WPX opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

