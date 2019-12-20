Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $82.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,101. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $88.19.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

