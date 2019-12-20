Stephens Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 98.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

