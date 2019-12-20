Stephen E. Budorick Acquires 1,042 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 223,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

