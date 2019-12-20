Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE: SCM) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

12/11/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

12/5/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

12/4/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

11/14/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

11/13/2019 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,198. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

