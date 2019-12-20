Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Down 40%

Shares of Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) fell 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

