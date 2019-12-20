Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 326 ($4.29) to GBX 343 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.