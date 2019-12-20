Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,023 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,667,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

