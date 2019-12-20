Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SGDJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

