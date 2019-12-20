Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Declares $0.06 Annual Dividend

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SGDM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

