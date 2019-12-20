SportyCo (SPF) Achieves Market Cap of $51,026.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. SportyCo has a total market cap of $51,026.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

