Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Shares of LON SPD opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.