Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Shares of LON SPD opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

