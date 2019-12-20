Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAVE. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $41.29 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

