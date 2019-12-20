Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Trading Down 33.3%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 118,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.