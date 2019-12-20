Sparkpoint Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,859.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $104,859.00 and $21,402.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,523,050,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

