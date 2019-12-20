Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. Sells 1,300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 414.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

