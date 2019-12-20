South32 (ASX:S32) Trading Down 0.7%

South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.83 ($2.01) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), approximately 21,604,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.88 ($2.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Get South32 alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Kerr 2,048,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.