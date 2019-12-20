Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66, 5,190,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,561,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

The company has a market cap of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

