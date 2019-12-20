SophiaTX Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bit-Z and Liquid. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $411,838.00 and approximately $15,404.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.