Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,197 shares of company stock worth $11,276,904. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,123,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.