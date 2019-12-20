Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.75.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.73. 948,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$48.88.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.10%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.