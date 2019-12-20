Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.04

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.04 and traded as high as $47.51. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 41,011 shares changing hands.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 132.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

