Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $59,977.80. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,776.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $36,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 9,005,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,640. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

