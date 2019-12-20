Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,051 shares of company stock worth $11,117,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.