SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

SITE opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,338,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,198,483.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,404. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

