Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.54.

SIRI stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

