Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) EVP Patrick L. Donnelly Sells 396,695 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.08 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

