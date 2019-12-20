SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.76

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 233733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

