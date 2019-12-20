Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.62

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and $4.81 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 83.9% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00008580 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00547314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

