Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.14

Media coverage about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a news impact score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SMAWF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.15. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

