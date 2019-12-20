Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Shiloh Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

