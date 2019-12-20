Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SREV. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

